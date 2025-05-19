通貨 / CNVS
CNVS: Cineverse Corp - Class A
3.34 USD 0.07 (2.14%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNVSの今日の為替レートは、2.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.30の安値と3.40の高値で取引されました。
Cineverse Corp - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
3.30 3.40
1年のレンジ
0.93 7.39
- 以前の終値
- 3.27
- 始値
- 3.30
- 買値
- 3.34
- 買値
- 3.64
- 安値
- 3.30
- 高値
- 3.40
- 出来高
- 301
- 1日の変化
- 2.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -19.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.05%
- 1年の変化
- 240.82%
