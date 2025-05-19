통화 / CNVS
CNVS: Cineverse Corp - Class A
3.31 USD 0.03 (0.90%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNVS 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.28이고 고가는 3.41이었습니다.
Cineverse Corp - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CNVS News
일일 변동 비율
3.28 3.41
년간 변동
0.93 7.39
- 이전 종가
- 3.34
- 시가
- 3.35
- Bid
- 3.31
- Ask
- 3.61
- 저가
- 3.28
- 고가
- 3.41
- 볼륨
- 244
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- -20.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 237.76%
20 9월, 토요일