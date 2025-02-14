Moedas / CLW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CLW: Clearwater Paper Corporation
21.89 USD 0.35 (1.62%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLW para hoje mudou para 1.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.38 e o mais alto foi 21.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Clearwater Paper Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLW Notícias
- JPMorgan upgrades Charter Hall Long Wale REIT stock rating on strong FY26 outlook
- Clearwater Paper (CLW) Q2 Revenue Up 14%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Clearwater Paper Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CLW)
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Clearwater Paper Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Clearwater Paper Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA hits $40M amid cost-cutting push
- Clearwater Paper earnings missed by $0.56, revenue fell short of estimates
- Clearwater Paper Announces Participation in Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference
- Citi raises Charter Hall Long Wale REIT target to AUD4.40
- Clearwater Stock: Boring Papermill/Cardboard Maker, Potential 25% FCF Yield Over Time(CLW)
- A Strong Quarter For Clearwater Paper, But I’m Not Convinced (NYSE:CLW)
Faixa diária
21.38 21.98
Faixa anual
20.86 33.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.54
- Open
- 21.38
- Bid
- 21.89
- Ask
- 22.19
- Low
- 21.38
- High
- 21.98
- Volume
- 151
- Mudança diária
- 1.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.13%
- Mudança anual
- -22.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh