Currencies / CLW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLW: Clearwater Paper Corporation
21.78 USD 0.38 (1.78%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLW exchange rate has changed by 1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.41 and at a high of 21.99.
Follow Clearwater Paper Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLW News
- JPMorgan upgrades Charter Hall Long Wale REIT stock rating on strong FY26 outlook
- Clearwater Paper (CLW) Q2 Revenue Up 14%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Clearwater Paper Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CLW)
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Clearwater Paper Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Clearwater Paper Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA hits $40M amid cost-cutting push
- Clearwater Paper earnings missed by $0.56, revenue fell short of estimates
- Clearwater Paper Announces Participation in Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference
- Citi raises Charter Hall Long Wale REIT target to AUD4.40
- Clearwater Stock: Boring Papermill/Cardboard Maker, Potential 25% FCF Yield Over Time(CLW)
- A Strong Quarter For Clearwater Paper, But I’m Not Convinced (NYSE:CLW)
Daily Range
21.41 21.99
Year Range
20.86 33.57
- Previous Close
- 21.40
- Open
- 21.44
- Bid
- 21.78
- Ask
- 22.08
- Low
- 21.41
- High
- 21.99
- Volume
- 376
- Daily Change
- 1.78%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.57%
- Year Change
- -22.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%