CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (
21.49 USD 0.32 (1.51%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDLR para hoje mudou para 1.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.49 e o mais alto foi 21.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
21.49 21.50
Faixa anual
17.37 28.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.17
- Open
- 21.50
- Bid
- 21.49
- Ask
- 21.79
- Low
- 21.49
- High
- 21.50
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- 1.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.75%
- Mudança anual
- -23.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh