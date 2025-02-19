CotizacionesSecciones
CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (

21.17 USD 0.19 (0.91%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CDLR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
21.12 21.50
Rango anual
17.37 28.75
Cierres anteriores
20.98
Open
21.15
Bid
21.17
Ask
21.47
Low
21.12
High
21.50
Volumen
71
Cambio diario
0.91%
Cambio mensual
3.47%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.12%
Cambio anual
-24.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B