Divisas / CDLR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (
21.17 USD 0.19 (0.91%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CDLR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.91%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDLR News
- Cadeler A/S 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDLR)
- Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadeler second-quarter earnings beat forecasts, shares climb
- TORM PLC (TRMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Forward Air (FWRD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- International Seaways (INSW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cadeler Keeps Delivering For Green Growth Investors (NYSE:CDLR)
- Cadeler A/S announces share buyback program
- Franklin Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadeler: Buy Before A New Green Wave Emerges (NYSE:CDLR)
- The market is at the last stage of the bull cycle — but that may take a while. Here are three stocks from this value-focused manager.
Rango diario
21.12 21.50
Rango anual
17.37 28.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.98
- Open
- 21.15
- Bid
- 21.17
- Ask
- 21.47
- Low
- 21.12
- High
- 21.50
- Volumen
- 71
- Cambio diario
- 0.91%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.12%
- Cambio anual
- -24.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B