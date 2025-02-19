クォートセクション
通貨 / CDLR
CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (

21.45 USD 0.28 (1.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CDLRの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.34の安値と21.56の高値で取引されました。

Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.34 21.56
1年のレンジ
17.37 28.75
以前の終値
21.17
始値
21.50
買値
21.45
買値
21.75
安値
21.34
高値
21.56
出来高
88
1日の変化
1.32%
1ヶ月の変化
4.84%
6ヶ月の変化
9.55%
1年の変化
-23.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K