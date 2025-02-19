通貨 / CDLR
CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (
21.45 USD 0.28 (1.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CDLRの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.34の安値と21.56の高値で取引されました。
Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
21.34 21.56
1年のレンジ
17.37 28.75
- 以前の終値
- 21.17
- 始値
- 21.50
- 買値
- 21.45
- 買値
- 21.75
- 安値
- 21.34
- 高値
- 21.56
- 出来高
- 88
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.55%
- 1年の変化
- -23.58%
