货币 / CDLR
CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (
21.33 USD 0.35 (1.67%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CDLR汇率已更改1.67%。当日，交易品种以低点21.15和高点21.33进行交易。
关注Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CDLR新闻
日范围
21.15 21.33
年范围
17.37 28.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.98
- 开盘价
- 21.15
- 卖价
- 21.33
- 买价
- 21.63
- 最低价
- 21.15
- 最高价
- 21.33
- 交易量
- 10
- 日变化
- 1.67%
- 月变化
- 4.25%
- 6个月变化
- 8.94%
- 年变化
- -24.01%
