CDLR: Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four (
21.02 USD 0.08 (0.38%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDLR exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.84 and at a high of 21.15.
Follow Cadeler A/S American Depositary Share (each representing four ( dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CDLR News
- Cadeler A/S 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDLR)
- Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadeler second-quarter earnings beat forecasts, shares climb
- TORM PLC (TRMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Forward Air (FWRD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- International Seaways (INSW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Cadeler Keeps Delivering For Green Growth Investors (NYSE:CDLR)
- Cadeler A/S announces share buyback program
- Franklin Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadeler: Buy Before A New Green Wave Emerges (NYSE:CDLR)
- The market is at the last stage of the bull cycle — but that may take a while. Here are three stocks from this value-focused manager.
Daily Range
20.84 21.15
Year Range
17.37 28.75
- Previous Close
- 21.10
- Open
- 20.84
- Bid
- 21.02
- Ask
- 21.32
- Low
- 20.84
- High
- 21.15
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 2.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.35%
- Year Change
- -25.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%