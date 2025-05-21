Moedas / BGS
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc
4.61 USD 0.07 (1.54%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BGS para hoje mudou para 1.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.50 e o mais alto foi 4.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.50 4.63
Faixa anual
3.97 8.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.54
- Open
- 4.56
- Bid
- 4.61
- Ask
- 4.91
- Low
- 4.50
- High
- 4.63
- Volume
- 1.188 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.54%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.19%
- Mudança anual
- -47.91%
