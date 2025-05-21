시세섹션
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc

4.63 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BGS 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.59이고 고가는 4.70이었습니다.

B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
4.59 4.70
년간 변동
3.97 8.95
이전 종가
4.63
시가
4.66
Bid
4.63
Ask
4.93
저가
4.59
고가
4.70
볼륨
2.794 K
일일 변동
0.00%
월 변동
2.43%
6개월 변동
-32.90%
년간 변동율
-47.68%
20 9월, 토요일