Currencies / BGS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc
4.59 USD 0.13 (2.91%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BGS exchange rate has changed by 2.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.44 and at a high of 4.64.
Follow B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGS News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BGS Stock?
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- B&G Foods at Barclays Conference: Strategic Restructuring and Challenges
- B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference
- Why Is B&G Foods (BGS) Up 9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- B&G Foods: No Catalysts Yet, But Too Many Risks Already Priced In (NYSE:BGS)
- B&G Foods: Like A Can Of Expired Soup. Time To Toss It Out (NYSE:BGS)
- B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- BGS Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates on Weak Volumes, Pricing & Mix
- B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 EPS Falls 50%
- B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: B&G Foods misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock steady
- Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- B&G Foods declares quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share
- Del Monte Foods Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Here's Why The Canned Foods Maker Struggled While Its Rivals Are Going Strong - Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- B&G Foods amends credit facility, increases leverage ratio temporarily
- Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon undergoes portfolio overhaul by new team
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Moody’s revises B&G Foods outlook to negative, downgrades secured ratings
- B&G Foods sells sauce brands to Violet Foods
- B&G Foods stock hits 52-week low at $4.05 amid market challenges
- Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month - Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
Daily Range
4.44 4.64
Year Range
3.97 8.95
- Previous Close
- 4.46
- Open
- 4.48
- Bid
- 4.59
- Ask
- 4.89
- Low
- 4.44
- High
- 4.64
- Volume
- 3.345 K
- Daily Change
- 2.91%
- Month Change
- 1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.48%
- Year Change
- -48.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%