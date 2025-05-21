货币 / BGS
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc
4.63 USD 0.04 (0.87%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BGS汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点4.63和高点4.63进行交易。
关注B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.63 4.63
年范围
3.97 8.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.59
- 开盘价
- 4.63
- 卖价
- 4.63
- 买价
- 4.93
- 最低价
- 4.63
- 最高价
- 4.63
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- 2.43%
- 6个月变化
- -32.90%
- 年变化
- -47.68%
