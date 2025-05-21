QuotazioniSezioni
BGS
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc

4.63 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BGS ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.59 e ad un massimo di 4.70.

Segui le dinamiche di B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.59 4.70
Intervallo Annuale
3.97 8.95
Chiusura Precedente
4.63
Apertura
4.66
Bid
4.63
Ask
4.93
Minimo
4.59
Massimo
4.70
Volume
2.794 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
2.43%
Variazione Semestrale
-32.90%
Variazione Annuale
-47.68%
21 settembre, domenica