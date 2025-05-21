Valute / BGS
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc
4.63 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BGS ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.59 e ad un massimo di 4.70.
Segui le dinamiche di B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BGS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.59 4.70
Intervallo Annuale
3.97 8.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.63
- Apertura
- 4.66
- Bid
- 4.63
- Ask
- 4.93
- Minimo
- 4.59
- Massimo
- 4.70
- Volume
- 2.794 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -32.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -47.68%
21 settembre, domenica