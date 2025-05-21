Währungen / BGS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BGS: B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc
4.66 USD 0.03 (0.65%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BGS hat sich für heute um 0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die B&G Foods Inc B&G Foods Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGS News
- Can B&G Foods Achieve 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Year-End?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BGS Stock?
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- B&G Foods at Barclays Conference: Strategic Restructuring and Challenges
- B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference
- Why Is B&G Foods (BGS) Up 9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- B&G Foods: No Catalysts Yet, But Too Many Risks Already Priced In (NYSE:BGS)
- B&G Foods: Like A Can Of Expired Soup. Time To Toss It Out (NYSE:BGS)
- B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Palantir Technologies To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- BGS Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates on Weak Volumes, Pricing & Mix
- B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 EPS Falls 50%
- B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: B&G Foods misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock steady
- Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- B&G Foods declares quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share
- Del Monte Foods Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Here's Why The Canned Foods Maker Struggled While Its Rivals Are Going Strong - Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)
- B&G Foods amends credit facility, increases leverage ratio temporarily
- Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon undergoes portfolio overhaul by new team
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Moody’s revises B&G Foods outlook to negative, downgrades secured ratings
- B&G Foods sells sauce brands to Violet Foods
- B&G Foods stock hits 52-week low at $4.05 amid market challenges
Tagesspanne
4.59 4.70
Jahresspanne
3.97 8.95
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.63
- Eröffnung
- 4.66
- Bid
- 4.66
- Ask
- 4.96
- Tief
- 4.59
- Hoch
- 4.70
- Volumen
- 599
- Tagesänderung
- 0.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -32.46%
- Jahresänderung
- -47.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K