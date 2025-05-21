Moedas / BDN
BDN: Brandywine Realty Trust
4.49 USD 0.02 (0.45%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BDN para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.47 e o mais alto foi 4.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brandywine Realty Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BDN Notícias
Faixa diária
4.47 4.54
Faixa anual
3.41 6.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.47
- Open
- 4.49
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- Low
- 4.47
- High
- 4.54
- Volume
- 362
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.00%
- Mudança anual
- -17.77%
