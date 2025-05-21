通貨 / BDN
BDN: Brandywine Realty Trust
4.53 USD 0.06 (1.34%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BDNの今日の為替レートは、1.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.47の安値と4.54の高値で取引されました。
Brandywine Realty Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.47 4.54
1年のレンジ
3.41 6.54
- 以前の終値
- 4.47
- 始値
- 4.49
- 買値
- 4.53
- 買値
- 4.83
- 安値
- 4.47
- 高値
- 4.54
- 出来高
- 1.790 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.89%
- 1年の変化
- -17.03%
