BDN: Brandywine Realty Trust

4.46 USD 0.07 (1.55%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BDN ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.45 e ad un massimo di 4.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Brandywine Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

BDN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.45 4.55
Intervallo Annuale
3.41 6.54
Chiusura Precedente
4.53
Apertura
4.55
Bid
4.46
Ask
4.76
Minimo
4.45
Massimo
4.55
Volume
1.428 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.55%
Variazione Mensile
6.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.67%
Variazione Annuale
-18.32%
20 settembre, sabato