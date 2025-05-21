货币 / BDN
BDN: Brandywine Realty Trust
4.52 USD 0.03 (0.67%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BDN汇率已更改0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点4.48和高点4.55进行交易。
关注Brandywine Realty Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BDN新闻
- Truist Securities因租户担忧将BrandyWine股票评级下调至持有
- Truist Securities downgrades BrandyWine stock to Hold on tenant concerns
- 2 Popular REITs Facing Deep Structural Problems
- Brandywine Realty: Charging Head First (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:BDN)
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Brandywine Realty Trust Beats Q2 Views
- Brandywine earnings beat by $0.63, revenue fell short of estimates
- Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 2025 slides: Strategic shift to life sciences amid mixed results
- Alexandria Real Estate: Something Big Just Happened (NYSE:ARE)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Brandywine Realty: Q2 Unlikely To Be Meaningful (NYSE:BDN)
- 2 'Sucker Yields' That Will Keep You Up At Night
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of 8.875% Guaranteed Notes Due 2029 With a Re-Offer Yield of 7.039%
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Brandywine Realty Trust Prices $150 Million of 8.875% Guaranteed Notes Due 2029 With a Re-Offer Yield of 7.039%
- Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference
- Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
