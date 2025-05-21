통화 / BDN
BDN: Brandywine Realty Trust
4.46 USD 0.07 (1.55%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BDN 환율이 오늘 -1.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.45이고 고가는 4.55이었습니다.
Brandywine Realty Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BDN News
- 브랜디와인 주식, 임차인 우려로 투루이스트, ’보유’로 하향 조정
- Truist Securities downgrades BrandyWine stock to Hold on tenant concerns
- 2 Popular REITs Facing Deep Structural Problems
- Brandywine Realty: Charging Head First (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:BDN)
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Brandywine Realty Trust Beats Q2 Views
- Brandywine earnings beat by $0.63, revenue fell short of estimates
- Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 2025 slides: Strategic shift to life sciences amid mixed results
- Alexandria Real Estate: Something Big Just Happened (NYSE:ARE)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- Brandywine Realty: Q2 Unlikely To Be Meaningful (NYSE:BDN)
- 2 'Sucker Yields' That Will Keep You Up At Night
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of 8.875% Guaranteed Notes Due 2029 With a Re-Offer Yield of 7.039%
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Brandywine Realty Trust Prices $150 Million of 8.875% Guaranteed Notes Due 2029 With a Re-Offer Yield of 7.039%
- Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference
- Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
일일 변동 비율
4.45 4.55
년간 변동
3.41 6.54
- 이전 종가
- 4.53
- 시가
- 4.55
- Bid
- 4.46
- Ask
- 4.76
- 저가
- 4.45
- 고가
- 4.55
- 볼륨
- 1.428 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.55%
- 월 변동
- 6.70%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.67%
- 년간 변동율
- -18.32%
20 9월, 토요일