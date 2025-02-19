Moedas / AVDV
AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
88.04 USD 0.29 (0.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVDV para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.80 e o mais alto foi 88.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AVDV Notícias
Faixa diária
87.80 88.10
Faixa anual
60.74 88.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.75
- Open
- 88.02
- Bid
- 88.04
- Ask
- 88.34
- Low
- 87.80
- High
- 88.10
- Volume
- 119
- Mudança diária
- 0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.46%
- Mudança anual
- 24.44%