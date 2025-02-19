CotaçõesSeções
AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

88.04 USD 0.29 (0.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do AVDV para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.80 e o mais alto foi 88.10.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
87.80 88.10
Faixa anual
60.74 88.99
Fechamento anterior
87.75
Open
88.02
Bid
88.04
Ask
88.34
Low
87.80
High
88.10
Volume
119
Mudança diária
0.33%
Mudança mensal
4.23%
Mudança de 6 meses
26.46%
Mudança anual
24.44%
