AVDV
AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
88.04 USD 0.29 (0.33%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVDV 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 87.80이고 고가는 88.10이었습니다.
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVDV News
일일 변동 비율
87.80 88.10
년간 변동
60.74 88.99
- 이전 종가
- 87.75
- 시가
- 88.02
- Bid
- 88.04
- Ask
- 88.34
- 저가
- 87.80
- 고가
- 88.10
- 볼륨
- 119
- 일일 변동
- 0.33%
- 월 변동
- 4.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.46%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.44%