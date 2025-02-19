시세섹션
통화 / AVDV
주식로 돌아가기

AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

88.04 USD 0.29 (0.33%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AVDV 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 87.80이고 고가는 88.10이었습니다.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVDV News

일일 변동 비율
87.80 88.10
년간 변동
60.74 88.99
이전 종가
87.75
시가
88.02
Bid
88.04
Ask
88.34
저가
87.80
고가
88.10
볼륨
119
일일 변동
0.33%
월 변동
4.23%
6개월 변동
26.46%
년간 변동율
24.44%
22 9월, 월요일
13:45
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기