通貨 / AVDV
AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
88.04 USD 0.29 (0.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVDVの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.80の安値と88.10の高値で取引されました。
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVDV News
1日のレンジ
87.80 88.10
1年のレンジ
60.74 88.99
- 以前の終値
- 87.75
- 始値
- 88.02
- 買値
- 88.04
- 買値
- 88.34
- 安値
- 87.80
- 高値
- 88.10
- 出来高
- 119
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.46%
- 1年の変化
- 24.44%