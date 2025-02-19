クォートセクション
通貨 / AVDV
AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

88.04 USD 0.29 (0.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AVDVの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.80の安値と88.10の高値で取引されました。

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
87.80 88.10
1年のレンジ
60.74 88.99
以前の終値
87.75
始値
88.02
買値
88.04
買値
88.34
安値
87.80
高値
88.10
出来高
119
1日の変化
0.33%
1ヶ月の変化
4.23%
6ヶ月の変化
26.46%
1年の変化
24.44%
