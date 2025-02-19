Currencies / AVDV
AVDV: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
88.53 USD 0.11 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVDV exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.23 and at a high of 88.64.
Follow Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AVDV News
Daily Range
88.23 88.64
Year Range
60.74 88.64
