ARI: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc
10.58 USD 0.05 (0.47%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARI para hoje mudou para 0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.49 e o mais alto foi 10.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
10.49 10.59
Faixa anual
7.70 11.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.53
- Open
- 10.52
- Bid
- 10.58
- Ask
- 10.88
- Low
- 10.49
- High
- 10.59
- Volume
- 376
- Mudança diária
- 0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.32%
- Mudança anual
- 16.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh