통화 / ARI
ARI: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc
10.56 USD 0.11 (1.03%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARI 환율이 오늘 -1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.53이고 고가는 10.72이었습니다.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
10.53 10.72
년간 변동
7.70 11.11
- 이전 종가
- 10.67
- 시가
- 10.69
- Bid
- 10.56
- Ask
- 10.86
- 저가
- 10.53
- 고가
- 10.72
- 볼륨
- 1.852 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.03%
- 월 변동
- 0.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.43%
20 9월, 토요일