ARI: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

10.56 USD 0.11 (1.03%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ARI a changé de -1.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.53 et à un maximum de 10.72.

Suivez la dynamique Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
10.53 10.72
Range Annuel
7.70 11.11
Clôture Précédente
10.67
Ouverture
10.69
Bid
10.56
Ask
10.86
Plus Bas
10.53
Plus Haut
10.72
Volume
1.852 K
Changement quotidien
-1.03%
Changement Mensuel
0.76%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.11%
Changement Annuel
16.43%
20 septembre, samedi