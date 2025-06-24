通貨 / ARI
ARI: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc
10.67 USD 0.14 (1.33%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARIの今日の為替レートは、1.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.49の安値と10.70の高値で取引されました。
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ARI News
1日のレンジ
10.49 10.70
1年のレンジ
7.70 11.11
- 以前の終値
- 10.53
- 始値
- 10.52
- 買値
- 10.67
- 買値
- 10.97
- 安値
- 10.49
- 高値
- 10.70
- 出来高
- 1.201 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.26%
- 1年の変化
- 17.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K