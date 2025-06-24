Valute / ARI
ARI: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc
10.56 USD 0.11 (1.03%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARI ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.53 e ad un massimo di 10.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.53 10.72
Intervallo Annuale
7.70 11.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.67
- Apertura
- 10.69
- Bid
- 10.56
- Ask
- 10.86
- Minimo
- Volume
- 1.852 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.43%
20 settembre, sabato