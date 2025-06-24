QuotazioniSezioni
ARI: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

10.56 USD 0.11 (1.03%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARI ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.53 e ad un massimo di 10.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.53 10.72
Intervallo Annuale
7.70 11.11
Chiusura Precedente
10.67
Apertura
10.69
Bid
10.56
Ask
10.86
Minimo
10.53
Massimo
10.72
Volume
1.852 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.03%
Variazione Mensile
0.76%
Variazione Semestrale
10.11%
Variazione Annuale
16.43%
