Moedas / APLE
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
12.56 USD 0.10 (0.80%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APLE para hoje mudou para 0.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.49 e o mais alto foi 12.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
APLE Notícias
Faixa diária
12.49 12.56
Faixa anual
10.44 16.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.46
- Open
- 12.49
- Bid
- 12.56
- Ask
- 12.86
- Low
- 12.49
- High
- 12.56
- Volume
- 35
- Mudança diária
- 0.80%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.79%
- Mudança anual
- -15.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh