통화 / APLE
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
12.49 USD 0.16 (1.26%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APLE 환율이 오늘 -1.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.46이고 고가는 12.67이었습니다.
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
12.46 12.67
년간 변동
10.44 16.51
- 이전 종가
- 12.65
- 시가
- 12.67
- Bid
- 12.49
- Ask
- 12.79
- 저가
- 12.46
- 고가
- 12.67
- 볼륨
- 2.731 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.26%
- 월 변동
- -3.10%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.33%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.84%
