APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

12.49 USD 0.16 (1.26%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APLE ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.46 e ad un massimo di 12.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.46 12.67
Intervallo Annuale
10.44 16.51
Chiusura Precedente
12.65
Apertura
12.67
Bid
12.49
Ask
12.79
Minimo
12.46
Massimo
12.67
Volume
2.731 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.26%
Variazione Mensile
-3.10%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.33%
Variazione Annuale
-15.84%
