Valute / APLE
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
12.49 USD 0.16 (1.26%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APLE ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.46 e ad un massimo di 12.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APLE News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Should Value Investors Buy Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock?
- Apple Hospitality REIT: Monthly Dividends Plus Significant Upside Potential
- Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Apple Is A Value Stock Not A Growth Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- 2 'Sleep Well At Night' REITs For Retirees Well Positioned To Deliver Growth
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Sell Alert: REITs Getting Disrupted By The AI Revolution
- U.S. REIT Share Repurchase Activity Doubles In Q1 2025
- 31 May Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Apple Hospitality: A Cautious Yet Attractive Buy (NYSE:APLE)
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution
- Apple Hospitality REIT Celebrates 10th Anniversary of NYSE Listing and 25 Years in the Lodging Industry by Ringing The Opening Bell
- Warning: These REITs Are A Dumpster Fire In 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.46 12.67
Intervallo Annuale
10.44 16.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.65
- Apertura
- 12.67
- Bid
- 12.49
- Ask
- 12.79
- Minimo
- 12.46
- Massimo
- 12.67
- Volume
- 2.731 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.84%
20 settembre, sabato