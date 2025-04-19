KurseKategorien
APLE
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

12.65 USD 0.19 (1.52%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von APLE hat sich für heute um 1.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.69 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Apple Hospitality REIT Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
12.49 12.69
Jahresspanne
10.44 16.51
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.46
Eröffnung
12.49
Bid
12.65
Ask
12.95
Tief
12.49
Hoch
12.69
Volumen
2.632 K
Tagesänderung
1.52%
Monatsänderung
-1.86%
6-Monatsänderung
-2.09%
Jahresänderung
-14.76%
