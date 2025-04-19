Währungen / APLE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
12.65 USD 0.19 (1.52%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von APLE hat sich für heute um 1.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.49 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Apple Hospitality REIT Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APLE News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Should Value Investors Buy Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock?
- Apple Hospitality REIT: Monthly Dividends Plus Significant Upside Potential
- Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Apple Is A Value Stock Not A Growth Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- 2 'Sleep Well At Night' REITs For Retirees Well Positioned To Deliver Growth
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Sell Alert: REITs Getting Disrupted By The AI Revolution
- U.S. REIT Share Repurchase Activity Doubles In Q1 2025
- 31 May Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Apple Hospitality: A Cautious Yet Attractive Buy (NYSE:APLE)
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution
- Apple Hospitality REIT Celebrates 10th Anniversary of NYSE Listing and 25 Years in the Lodging Industry by Ringing The Opening Bell
- Warning: These REITs Are A Dumpster Fire In 2025
Tagesspanne
12.49 12.69
Jahresspanne
10.44 16.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.46
- Eröffnung
- 12.49
- Bid
- 12.65
- Ask
- 12.95
- Tief
- 12.49
- Hoch
- 12.69
- Volumen
- 2.632 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.52%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.86%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.09%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K