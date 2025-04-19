クォートセクション
通貨 / APLE
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

12.65 USD 0.19 (1.52%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

APLEの今日の為替レートは、1.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.49の安値と12.69の高値で取引されました。

Apple Hospitality REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.49 12.69
1年のレンジ
10.44 16.51
以前の終値
12.46
始値
12.49
買値
12.65
買値
12.95
安値
12.49
高値
12.69
出来高
2.632 K
1日の変化
1.52%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.86%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.09%
1年の変化
-14.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K