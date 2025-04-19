货币 / APLE
APLE: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
12.51 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APLE汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点12.35和高点12.58进行交易。
关注Apple Hospitality REIT Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APLE新闻
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Should Value Investors Buy Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock?
- Apple Hospitality REIT: Monthly Dividends Plus Significant Upside Potential
- Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are Investors Undervaluing Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Right Now?
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Apple Is A Value Stock Not A Growth Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Which ETF Has the Highest Dividend Yield in 2025? And Is It a Buy Now?
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- 2 'Sleep Well At Night' REITs For Retirees Well Positioned To Deliver Growth
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Sell Alert: REITs Getting Disrupted By The AI Revolution
- U.S. REIT Share Repurchase Activity Doubles In Q1 2025
- 31 May Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Apple Hospitality: A Cautious Yet Attractive Buy (NYSE:APLE)
- Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution
- Apple Hospitality REIT Celebrates 10th Anniversary of NYSE Listing and 25 Years in the Lodging Industry by Ringing The Opening Bell
- Warning: These REITs Are A Dumpster Fire In 2025
日范围
12.35 12.58
年范围
10.44 16.51
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.50
- 开盘价
- 12.55
- 卖价
- 12.51
- 买价
- 12.81
- 最低价
- 12.35
- 最高价
- 12.58
- 交易量
- 2.484 K
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- -2.95%
- 6个月变化
- -3.17%
- 年变化
- -15.70%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值