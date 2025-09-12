CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / HKDJPY
Voltar para Moedas

HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

19.017 JPY 0.010 (0.05%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Hong Kong Dollar Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do HKDJPY para hoje mudou para -0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.003 e o mais alto foi 19.019.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HKDJPY Notícias

Faixa diária
19.003 19.019
Faixa anual
18.028 20.404
Fechamento anterior
19.02 7
Open
19.00 4
Bid
19.01 7
Ask
19.04 7
Low
19.00 3
High
19.01 9
Volume
69
Mudança diária
-0.05%
Mudança mensal
0.84%
Mudança de 6 meses
-1.16%
Mudança anual
2.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%