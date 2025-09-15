시세섹션
통화 / HKDJPY
통화로 돌아가기

HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

19.030 JPY 0.003 (0.02%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Hong Kong Dollar 수익 통화: Yen

HKDJPY 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.929이고 고가는 19.068이었습니다.

Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HKDJPY News

일일 변동 비율
18.929 19.068
년간 변동
18.028 20.404
이전 종가
19.02 7
시가
19.00 4
Bid
19.03 0
Ask
19.06 0
저가
18.92 9
고가
19.06 8
볼륨
19.358 K
일일 변동
0.02%
월 변동
0.91%
6개월 변동
-1.10%
년간 변동율
3.04%
20 9월, 토요일