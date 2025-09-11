报价部分
货币 / HKDJPY
HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

18.883 JPY 0.015 (0.08%)
版块: 货币 基础: Hong Kong Dollar 盈利货币: Yen

今日HKDJPY汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点18.868和高点18.894进行交易。

关注Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
18.868 18.894
年范围
18.028 20.404
前一天收盘价
18.89 8
开盘价
18.88 4
卖价
18.88 3
买价
18.91 3
最低价
18.86 8
最高价
18.89 4
交易量
968
日变化
-0.08%
月变化
0.13%
6个月变化
-1.86%
年变化
2.25%
18 九月, 星期四
23:30
JPY
居民消费价格指数（不含食品和能源）年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.5%
前值
3.4%
23:30
JPY
核心全国居民消费价格指数年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.0%
前值
3.1%