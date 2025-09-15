クォートセクション
通貨 / HKDJPY
HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

19.029 JPY 0.002 (0.01%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Hong Kong Dollar 利益通貨: Yen

HKDJPYの今日の為替レートは、0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.929の安値と19.043の高値で取引されました。

Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.929 19.043
1年のレンジ
18.028 20.404
以前の終値
19.02 7
始値
19.00 4
買値
19.02 9
買値
19.05 9
安値
18.92 9
高値
19.04 3
出来高
11.354 K
1日の変化
0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
0.90%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.10%
1年の変化
3.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K