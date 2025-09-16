CotationsSections
HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

19.030 JPY 0.003 (0.02%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Hong Kong Dollar Devise de profit: Yen

Le taux de change de HKDJPY a changé de 0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.929 et à un maximum de 19.068.

Suivez la dynamique Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
18.929 19.068
Range Annuel
18.028 20.404
Clôture Précédente
19.02 7
Ouverture
19.00 4
Bid
19.03 0
Ask
19.06 0
Plus Bas
18.92 9
Plus Haut
19.06 8
Volume
19.358 K
Changement quotidien
0.02%
Changement Mensuel
0.91%
Changement à 6 Mois
-1.10%
Changement Annuel
3.04%
