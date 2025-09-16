Le taux de change de HKDJPY a changé de 0.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.929 et à un maximum de 19.068.

Suivez la dynamique Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.