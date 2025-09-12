CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / HKDJPY
Volver a Divisas

HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

18.935 JPY 0.037 (0.20%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Hong Kong Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Yen

El tipo de cambio de HKDJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.868, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.974.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HKDJPY News

Rango diario
18.868 18.974
Rango anual
18.028 20.404
Cierres anteriores
18.89 8
Open
18.88 4
Bid
18.93 5
Ask
18.96 5
Low
18.86 8
High
18.97 4
Volumen
10.021 K
Cambio diario
0.20%
Cambio mensual
0.40%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.59%
Cambio anual
2.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
23:30
JPY
Índice de Precios al Consumidor excluyendo Alimentos y Energía a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.5%
Prev.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Índice Básico de Precios al Consumidor a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.0%
Prev.
3.1%