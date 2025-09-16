QuotazioniSezioni
HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen

19.030 JPY 0.003 (0.02%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Hong Kong Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio HKDJPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.929 e ad un massimo di 19.068.

Segui le dinamiche di Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.929 19.068
Intervallo Annuale
18.028 20.404
Chiusura Precedente
19.02 7
Apertura
19.00 4
Bid
19.03 0
Ask
19.06 0
Minimo
18.92 9
Massimo
19.06 8
Volume
19.358 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.02%
Variazione Mensile
0.91%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.10%
Variazione Annuale
3.04%
