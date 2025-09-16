Valute / HKDJPY
HKDJPY: Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen
19.030 JPY 0.003 (0.02%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Hong Kong Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio HKDJPY ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.929 e ad un massimo di 19.068.
Segui le dinamiche di Hong Kong Dollar vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.929 19.068
Intervallo Annuale
18.028 20.404
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.02 7
- Apertura
- 19.00 4
- Bid
- 19.03 0
- Ask
- 19.06 0
- Minimo
- 18.92 9
- Massimo
- 19.06 8
- Volume
- 19.358 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.04%
21 settembre, domenica