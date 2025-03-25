Moedas / ZECUSD
ZECUSD: Zcash vs US Dollar
39.940 USD 0.453 (1.12%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Zcash Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ZECUSD para hoje mudou para -1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.053 e o mais alto foi 40.399.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Zcash vs US Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ZECUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
38.053 40.399
Faixa anual
23.680 78.883
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.393
- Open
- 40.393
- Bid
- 39.940
- Ask
- 39.970
- Low
- 38.053
- High
- 40.399
- Volume
- 80.981 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -22.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.73%
- Mudança anual
- 32.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh