시세섹션
통화 / ZECUSD
암호화폐로 돌아가기

ZECUSD: Zcash vs US Dollar

39.940 USD 0.453 (1.12%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Zcash 수익 통화: US Dollar

ZECUSD 환율이 오늘 -1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.053이고 고가는 40.399이었습니다.

Zcash vs US Dollar 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZECUSD News

일일 변동 비율
38.053 40.399
년간 변동
23.680 78.883
이전 종가
40.393
시가
40.393
Bid
39.940
Ask
39.970
저가
38.053
고가
40.399
볼륨
80.981 K
일일 변동
-1.12%
월 변동
-22.21%
6개월 변동
-3.73%
년간 변동율
32.81%
20 9월, 토요일