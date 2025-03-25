Currencies / ZECUSD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZECUSD: Zcash vs US Dollar
39.940 USD 0.453 (1.12%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Zcash Profit currency: US Dollar
ZECUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.053 and at a high of 40.399.
Follow Zcash vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZECUSD News
- After Monero Hit, Qubic Group Puts Dogecoin On Target List
- Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: CRO, ZEC, FLOKI struggle to extend gains after double-digit rise
- Top Gainers HYPE ZEC VIRTUAL: Social chatter fuels altcoin rally, HYPE and ZEC target new peaks
- Privacy coins record double-digit growth, leading the altcoin rally
- Bitcoin Surges Past $111,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains
- ‘Dark’ Stablecoins On The Horizon? CEO Warns Of Danger
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Trading Sideways As Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged
- Monero and Zcash hold steady despite EU's plan to ban privacy tokens by 2027
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses As White House Hammers Chinese Goods With 104% Tariff
- Trump Media Partnership Ensured Crypto.Com's Native Token Bucked Bitcoin, Ethereum Downsides With 21% Rally Last Week — Here's What Else Popped - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Trade Flat While Dogecoin Moves Up
Daily Range
38.053 40.399
Year Range
23.680 78.883
- Previous Close
- 40.393
- Open
- 40.393
- Bid
- 39.940
- Ask
- 39.970
- Low
- 38.053
- High
- 40.399
- Volume
- 80.981 K
- Daily Change
- -1.12%
- Month Change
- -22.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.73%
- Year Change
- 32.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev