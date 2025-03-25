QuotesSections
Currencies / ZECUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

ZECUSD: Zcash vs US Dollar

39.940 USD 0.453 (1.12%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Zcash Profit currency: US Dollar

ZECUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.053 and at a high of 40.399.

Follow Zcash vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZECUSD News

Daily Range
38.053 40.399
Year Range
23.680 78.883
Previous Close
40.393
Open
40.393
Bid
39.940
Ask
39.970
Low
38.053
High
40.399
Volume
80.981 K
Daily Change
-1.12%
Month Change
-22.21%
6 Months Change
-3.73%
Year Change
32.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev