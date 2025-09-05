CotaçõesSeções
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD

0.93115 USD 0.00326 (0.35%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do ADAUSD para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.92625 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 0.93145 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Cardano vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Cardano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
0.92625 0.93145
Faixa anual
0.30694 1.32385
Fechamento anterior
0.92789
Open
0.93065
Bid
0.93115
Ask
0.93145
Low
0.92625
High
0.93145
Volume
91
Mudança diária
0.35%
Mudança mensal
12.69%
Mudança de 6 meses
42.42%
Mudança anual
145.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh