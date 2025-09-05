A taxa do ADAUSD para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.92625 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 0.93145 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Cardano vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Cardano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.