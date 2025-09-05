Moedas / ADAUSD
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD
0.93115 USD 0.00326 (0.35%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ADAUSD para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.92625 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 0.93145 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Cardano vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Cardano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADAUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
0.92625 0.93145
Faixa anual
0.30694 1.32385
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.92789
- Open
- 0.93065
- Bid
- 0.93115
- Ask
- 0.93145
- Low
- 0.92625
- High
- 0.93145
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.42%
- Mudança anual
- 145.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh