Il prezzo di ADAUSD ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.89044 USD e ad un massimo di 0.93735 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Cardano vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Cardano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.