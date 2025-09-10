QuotazioniSezioni
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD

0.89076 USD 0.03713 (4.00%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di ADAUSD ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.89044 USD e ad un massimo di 0.93735 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Cardano vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Cardano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.89044 0.93735
Intervallo Annuale
0.30694 1.32385
Chiusura Precedente
0.92789
Apertura
0.93065
Bid
0.89076
Ask
0.89106
Minimo
0.89044
Massimo
0.93735
Volume
5.548 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.00%
Variazione Mensile
7.81%
Variazione Semestrale
36.24%
Variazione Annuale
134.94%
