Valute / ADAUSD
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD
0.89076 USD 0.03713 (4.00%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di ADAUSD ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.89044 USD e ad un massimo di 0.93735 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Cardano vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Cardano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ADAUSD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.89044 0.93735
Intervallo Annuale
0.30694 1.32385
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.92789
- Apertura
- 0.93065
- Bid
- 0.89076
- Ask
- 0.89106
- Minimo
- 0.89044
- Massimo
- 0.93735
- Volume
- 5.548 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 134.94%
21 settembre, domenica