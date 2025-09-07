通貨 / ADAUSD
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD
0.90975 USD 0.01814 (1.95%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: 利益通貨: US Dollar
ADAUSDの価格は、本日-1.95%変化しました。日中は、0.90265USDの安値と0.93735USDの高値で取引されました。
カルダノ vs 米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、カルダノ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.90265 0.93735
1年のレンジ
0.30694 1.32385
- 以前の終値
- 0.92789
- 始値
- 0.93065
- 買値
- 0.90975
- 買値
- 0.91005
- 安値
- 0.90265
- 高値
- 0.93735
- 出来高
- 2.722 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.14%
- 1年の変化
- 139.94%
