货币 / ADAUSD
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD
0.91285 USD 0.03471 (3.95%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ADAUSD价格已更改3.95%。当日，以低点0.87535 USD和高点0.91955 USD进行交易。
关注艾达币vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Cardano（艾达币）价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- Cardano (ADA) Breaks Resistance: Will Bulls Drive Toward $1 or Risk Losing Support?
- Cardano L2 Midgard Hits Major Milestone As Hoskinson Says ‘All Foreseen’
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- 比特币今日价格：稳定在11.6万美元，关注美联储降息
- Crypto Funds See $3.3 Billion Comeback, Bitcoin And Ethereum Lead Rebound
- Is ADA’s profit-taking and bearish bets a sign of deeper losses ahead?
- Cardano Founder Blasts Ghost Chain Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’
- Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why
- Four reasons to expect Cardano to rally in the rest of 2025
- Cardano Is Not Dead: Analyst Confirms Breakout With New ADA Price Targets
- XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano Could Lead Explosive Altcoin Rally, Analyst Says
- Altseason Index Surges to Yearly High: Is This The Start of The Biggest Rally Since 2024?
- Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $1 as whale holdings, open interest surge
- Cardano Founder Hoskinson Says Ethereum Is Doomed To Fail: Here’s How
- Cardano Derivatives Market Fires Up As Futures Open Interest Explodes, A Rally For ADA Ahead?
- Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson Sees 'Mag 7' Giants Like Amazon, Google As Next 'King Makers' In Crypto
- Cardano Rebounds With 8% Gains, Analysts Reveal Where ADA Could Go Next
- Cardano Pushes Past $0.85: Falling Wedge Breakout Confirmed?
- Why could ADA rally this week?
- 6 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With Incredible Growth Potential
- Cardano Price Forecast: ADA gears up for a potential breakout run
- Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost
- Cardano Sentiment Crashes To 5-Month Low As ADA Defends Key Price Level
- Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why
日范围
0.87535 0.91955
年范围
0.30694 1.32385
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.87814
- 开盘价
- 0.87815
- 卖价
- 0.91285
- 买价
- 0.91315
- 最低价
- 0.87535
- 最高价
- 0.91955
- 交易量
- 1.141 K
- 日变化
- 3.95%
- 月变化
- 10.48%
- 6个月变化
- 39.62%
- 年变化
- 140.76%
