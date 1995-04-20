Easy Lot Size Calculator Indicator MT4

The Easy Lot Size Calculator Indicator is and alternative lot size calculator to our Easy Lot size calculator EA(Expert Advisor) utility. Since some users want to still be able to run their own EA's, so we came up with the lot size calculator indicator as a second option.

The Calculator automatically adjusts for Forex pairs, Gold(XAUUSD) and other commodities, all Indices like NAS100 and US30 and crypto and stocks ect.

Benefits for users:

- Extremely easy to use

- Instantly recalculates lots sizes on each tick

- No manual inputs needed

- Risk percentage based calculations (set risk % in indicator settings)

- Very accurate and includes option spread-based stop loss padding


What it does: 

- Attaches to any chart without interfering with EAs

- Calculate lots easily with no manual inputs needed

- Creates a custom tool when you click "Grab Fib" to calculate stop loss position from

- The tool can be moved anywhere with instant recalculation happening every second

- The tool is aimed upwards for Buy calculations and downward for sell calculations


Additional features: 

- BONUS compound calculator included for goal setting

- BONUS higher timeframe analysis included


If you have any questions please let me know. Can easily be tested on visual mode in the strategy tester.

